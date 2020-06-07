M. Joann Fals, 86, of Wrightsville passed away on June 4th, 2020. She was born in Columbia to the late Vernon Leroy and Clara Ferguson Bankert. Joann was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who treasured spending time with her family. She enjoyed shopping, playing piano, and having drinks with her friends in the afternoon. Joann loved the Susquehanna River and enjoyed boat rides and visiting the sandbar. She was a lifetime and faithful member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Columbia.
Joann leaves behind her husband of almost 67 years, LeRoy D. Fals of Wrightsville; her son, Tim, husband of Carol Fals of Wrightsville; three grandchildren, Lindsay, wife of Dusten Kline of Wrightsville, Courtney Fals of Red Lion, Kristy, wife of Jordan Hood of Charlotte, NC; two great-grandchildren, Brea Hood of Charlotte, NC and Brantleigh Fals of Red Lion. She was preceded in death by her parents.
A public visitation for Joann will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 11th, 2020 at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 340 Locust St., Columbia, PA 17512. If attending, persons are required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Services and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Susquehanna Valley Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, 745 Old Chiques Hill Rd., Columbia, PA 17512 or Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17604. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville