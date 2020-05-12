M. Jean Stetter, 93, of Lancaster, was welcomed home by the Lord and her beloved sister on Mother's Day, Sunday, May 10, 2020 at the Mennonite Home. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Cyrtus and Mabel Hershey Rodgers and was married to the late Woodrow W. Stetter who died in 2004, and the late Richard S. Carr.
Jean was a graduate of East Lampeter High School, Class of 1945. She worked at the cafeteria of J.P. McCaskey High School for 14 years and served as a nurse's aide at Lancaster General Hospital for 5 years. An active member of Community United Methodist Church, she served on the Women's Society, Pastor Parish Relations Committee, the Child Fund, Sunday School and Bible School. Reading, knitting, and gardening were favorite hobbies. She mostly loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by a daughter, Linda Ross (Joe), Lancaster, three sons: Tim Carr (Jean), Lancaster, Barry Stetter, Lancaster, Tom Stetter (Sherry), Absecon, NJ, a stepdaughter, Margaret Stetter (Peter), West Virginia, and three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brother, Cyrtus Rodgers, Jr. and her sister, Pauline Savage.
There will be a private graveside service at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery next to her husband, Woodrow at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Community United Methodist Church, 130 Tennyson Dr., Lancaster, PA 17602.
