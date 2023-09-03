M. Jean Navikas, 82, of East Hempfield Township, passed away at Lancaster General Hospital after a courageous battle with cancer on Friday, August 25, 2023. She was surrounded by her loved ones during her final days.
Jean is survived by her sons, John W. Navikas of Lancaster, and Christopher F. Navikas, husband of Kimberly A. (Hanlon) of Millersville, and granddaughter Katlyn, wife of Andrew Cover. Jean was preceded in death by her grandson Tristan Navikas.
Interment will be private.
Please omit flowers, and kindly consider a memorial contribution to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 415, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125 or www.hospiceandcommunitycare.org
