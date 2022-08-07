M. Hazel Sweigart

Mary Hazel Sweigart, 94, a longtime resident of Leola, PA died peacefully at home on July 31, 2022. She was surrounded by family and loved ones. She was the wife of the late Richard L. "Dick" Sweigart who died in 1997.
She was born on July 9, 1928 in a farmhouse in Narvon, PA to Frederick and Grace Zoller.
In addition to raising five children, she helped run the family business of Tri-Town (Leola) Electric, an appliance and electrician supply company in Leola.
She is survived by a brother, Robert Zoller of Youngtown, AZ and five children, Mary Ricketts of Goodyear, AZ; Ann Girondo of Doylestown, PA; Susan Sweigart of Lancaster, PA; Charles Sweigart of Grand Forks, ND; and Dawn Sweigart of Ephrata, PA; eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
She will be missed as a loving mother and doting grandmother and great-grandmother.
Graveside services: Noon, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022 at Trumbauer Memorial Cemetery, 18 Quarry Rd., Leola. Furman's Leola
