M. Grace Wolgemuth, 95, of formerly of Manheim, PA, went to her Heavenly home on Friday evening, May 15, 2020 at United Zion Retirement Community in Lititz where she resided for the past five years. She was born in Lebanon on November 10, 1924 to the late Monroe H. and Mary E. Longenecker. She was married to Clyde H. Wolgemuth for 45 years until his passing in 1989. Together, they were the parents of six children, Richard, husband of Cheryl Hamman Wolgemuth, of Henderson, NC, Robert, husband of Mary Haldeman Wolgemuth, of Manheim, Dale, husband of Lois White Wolgemuth, of Manheim, Carol, wife of Eugene Bollinger, of Manheim, Sharon, wife of Nevin Rentzel, of York, and Dennis, husband of Denise Bashore Wolgemuth, of Lancaster, as well as Leo, husband of Lori Berger Daly, of Lancaster who they raised as a son. Their family grew to 21 grandchildren, 43 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-granddaughter. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Robert Bruckhart; a grandson, Jerel Bruckhart; and six siblings.
Along with Clyde, she helped to conduct public auctions throughout the eastern United States. She loved auctions and people. She used her clerking platform as an opportunity to present her faith by the way she lived her life and treated everyone as family. Beyond her faith, her family was her greatest passion… from "strawberry farm adventures" to creek stomping, fishing, and, most of all, just spending time with them. Over the years, she crocheted afghans for every family member that are treasured by each one. The most important legacy she left behind was being a faithful prayer warrior. She prayed for her family Endlessly! Grace attended Grace Church of Lititz before moving to United Zion Retirement Community.
Grace's family wishes to thank the caring and compassionate staff of United Zion Retirement Community for their acts of kindness and support over the years.
A private graveside service will be held for the immediate family only at Chiques Cemetery, Manheim. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ann Barshinger Cancer Institute, 2102 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601 in memory of Grace Wolgemuth. To express a condolence with the family or for additional information, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.