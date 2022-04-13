M. Glenn Lefever, 70, of Bradenton, FL passed away Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Manatee Memorial Hospital after a valiant battle with heart disease. He was born in Conestoga, PA, and spent his childhood years in Lancaster's West End and East Petersburg, PA. He is a graduate of Hempfield High School. After high school he proudly served in the United States Army.
He raced cars in Germany while in the Army and continued that passion for racing late model stock cars on dirt tracks in south central PA upon his return home. In his free time he was an avid fisherman. He enjoyed cooking, especially Pennsylvania Dutch favorites.
He will be remembered by family, friends and neighbors as a lifelong hard worker, devoted family man, and for his kindness to all he knew. He will be missed by many, never forgotten.
He is survived by his spouse, Beverly A. (Miller) Lefever, daughter, Stephany Lefever (Zachary Keehner), mother, Joan M. Bortzfield of Manheim, PA, brother Bruce W. Lefever of Leesburg, VA, brother Craig A. Bortzfield of East Petersburg, PA, sister, Lisa M. Laird of Manheim, PA, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. His father, Martin G. Lefever preceded him in death. Stepfather, Richard K. Bortzfield also preceded him in death.
The memorial and funeral services will be announced at a later date. He will be buried at the Sarasota National Cemetery.
