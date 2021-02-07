M. Eugene Kready

M. Eugene "Gene" Kready, 87, formerly of Manheim, died Thursday, February 4, 2021 at Luther Acres, Lititz, where he was residing. He was the husband of the late Lois (Eckert) Kready, who died in 2012. Born in Elstonville, he was the son of the late Rev. Francis and Mabel (Kupp) Kready. Gene was a machine shop foreman at the former Fuller Co. of Manheim. He was a graduate of the Manheim High School, class of 1952, and proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. Gene attended the Worship Center, Lancaster, enjoyed fresh water fishing, baking bread for family meals, gardening, taking care of his orchard, but his greatest joy was spending time with his family.
Surviving is a daughter Robin L. wife of Sheldon Strause of Manheim; two sons, Barry husband of Janet Kready of Lancaster, Mark husband of Tracy Kready, New Holland, 10 grandchildren: Jennifer, Jeremy, Brittany, Brooke, Ellie, Laken, Hunter, Autumn, McKenzi, Jordan; 6 great-grandchildren, Chase, Kayleigh, Addison, Brielle, Aubrey, Lucas; a sister Ruth wife of Leon Eberly of Ephrata, a brother Claude Kready of Manheim and a sister-in-law, Miriam Kready. He was preceded in death by two brothers: Stanley and Phares "Paul" Kready and a sister-in-law, Martha Kready.
A Celebration Service of Gene's life will be Live-Streamed on the Buch Funeral Home Facebook Page (www.facebook.com/BuchFamilyFuneral) on Tuesday February 9, 2021 at 10:30 AM. Contributions in Gene's memory may be sent to the Wounded Warrior Project, 4899 Bellfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256, or woundedwarriorproject.org. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
A living tribute »