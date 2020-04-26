M. Ellen Longenecker, age 80 of Millersville, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at her home. She was the wife of Dale K. Longenecker for 57 years. She was born in Lancaster to D. Isaac Landis and Esther Mae Myers Landis. Ellen spent most of her childhood in Sussex, New Jersey.
She graduated from Ephrata High School. She was an office worker for Dutch Maid and Millersville University. She also worked as a bookkeeper for the family business.
Ellen was an incredible cook and had a huge library of recipes. She liked canning fruits and vegetables, and spending time with her cats. Ellen enjoyed traveling, especially the northeastern states. She enjoyed the time that she spent with her children and grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to her husband are four sons: Carl (Lori) Conestoga; Philip (Barbara) Lititz; Andrew (Donna) Shillington; David (Jody) Lancaster. Ellen also has five surviving siblings: Esther Miller, Chesapeake, VA; Daniel (Emily) Landis, Indianapolis, Indiana; Charles (Sara Jane) Landis, Lancaster, PA; James (Laura) Landis, Hershey, PA; Paul (Janet) Landis, Schenectady, NY. Additionally, she has eight grandchildren.
A private service and burial were held at Millersville Mennonite Cemetery on April 17, 2020. She will be greatly missed. To leave an online condolence, please visit
DeBordSnyder.com (717) 394-4097
A living tribute »