M. Elizabeth Brubaker, age 95, formerly of Christiana, passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at the Quarryville Presbyterian Retirement Community. She was the wife of the late John A. Brubaker, who passed away on October 27, 2019. Born in Strasburg, she was the daughter of the late Chester and Ruth Hershey Neff. Elizabeth was a member of the Nickel Mine Mennonite Church, where in the past she served as a custodian and was a part of the sewing circle. Over the years she enjoyed quilting, gardening and sewing baby quilts and hot pads for her family.
Surviving are 2 children: Ruth E., wife of Andrew Troyer of Smyrna, TN, John Jr., husband of Barbara Witmer Brubaker of Buhl, ID, 10 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren, and a brother: Earl, husband of Marion Leaman Neff of Quarryville. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Nancy, late wife of Timothy Gochnauer, and 2 brothers: Lester & Clarence Neff. The Brubaker family would like to thank the Nickel Mine Mennonite Church family and the Quarryville Presbyterian staff for the wonderful care and support they have given to their mother.
A funeral service will take place at the Quarryville Presbyterian Retirement Community, 625 Robert Fulton Highway, Quarryville, on Tuesday, December 13th at 1 p.m. with a viewing time from 12 Noon until the time of service. Mr. Kevin Kilheffer and Pastor Landis Weaver, Jr. will be officiating. Interment will take place in the Nickel Mines Mennonite Cemetery. shiveryfuneralhome.com
