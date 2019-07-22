M. Dolores McNee (Ulrich), 87, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at St. Anne's Retirement Community, surrounded by her children.
She was born on August 11, 1931 in Camden, NJ to the late Joseph & Margaret (O'Donnell) Ulrich, and was the wife of the late Earl F. McNee Sr. who passed away in 2005.
She graduated from Lancaster Catholic High School and was an active member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. She was employed by Insurance Masters of Lancaster and retired as their Treasurer in 2004 after 21 years of service.
Dolores cherished spending time with her family and had a true love for music & dancing, which led to her meeting Earl at the USO. She was known as an avid sports fan and never missed watching her favorite teams, Notre Dame, Eagles & Phillies.
She will be so lovingly missed by her five children: Margaret Kuhns (Jere), Susan Petratos (Denny), Earl McNee Jr., Julianne Futcher (Charles) & Jennifer Figlio (Mike). Seven grandchildren & nine great-grandchildren & numerous nieces and nephews.
Dolores was preceded in death by her brother, Joseph Ulrich & sister, Margaret (Presh) Weber.
A special heartfelt thanks to all the nurses and staff of St. Anne's who diligently cared for Mom through her struggle with dementia.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30AM on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 440 St. Joseph St., Lancaster, PA 17603. Interment will follow in St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery. Family and friends will be received at the church from 9:30-10:30AM on Wednesday. Donations in Dolores' name may be made to SARC Benevolent Fund: St. Anne's Retirement Community, 3952 Columbia Ave., Columbia, PA 17512. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com