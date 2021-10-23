M. Diane (Gallagher) Tighe, age 91, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully the evening of Thursday, October 14th, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in the city of Philadelphia on April 15th 1930 to the late Barbara (Benjamin) Gallagher and Joseph D. Gallagher.
Diane graduated in the Class of 1949 from Wilson High School in West Lawn, PA. She attended the University of Pittsburgh and matriculated with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing in 1951 and later completed her Master’s Degree in Nursing Education.
Diane began her career at the former Saint Joseph’s Hospital in Lancaster as a nurse advancing to become a senior educator at Saint Joseph’s School of Nursing. After retiring from educating nurses, she went on to be a charge nurse at Maple Farm Nursing Center in Akron, PA, before fully retiring at the age of 82.
In addition to her parents, Diane is preceded in death by her sister, Gail Patterson. Diane is survived by her four children, Sharon L. Tighe of Mountville, PA, Michael D. Tighe of Lancaster, Julie M. Bowling of Virginia and Wendy Timperio of Port Angeles, WA; 10 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and a large extended family.
Professional Services are entrusted to Central Pennsylvania Cremation Society, Harrisburg, PA. A Public Memorial Gathering and Service will be held on Saturday, November 26, 2021 from 1:00 – 4:00 PM at Lancaster Metaphysical Chapel, 610 2nd St, Lancaster, PA 17603. To leave condolences, please visit www.centralpacremation.com.
A living tribute »