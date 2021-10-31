M. Diane (Gallagher) Tighe, age 91, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully the evening of Thursday, October 14th, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in the city of Philadelphia on April 15th 1930 to the late Barbara (Benjamin) Gallagher and Joseph D. Gallagher.
A Public Memorial Gathering and Service will be held on Saturday, November 20, 2021 from 1:00 – 4:00 PM at Lancaster Metaphysical Chapel, 610 2nd St., Lancaster, PA 17603. Professional Services are entrusted to Central Pennsylvania Cremation Society, Harrisburg, PA. To leave condolences, please visit www.centralpacremation.com.