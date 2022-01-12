M. Beverly McCauley, 93, of Lancaster, departed this world to be present with The Lord on Sunday, January 9, 2022. She was born in Lancaster, the daughter of the late Emmanuel L. and Mildred (Sheetz) Keinert. Beverly was the wife of the late O. C. McCauley, Jr. who died in 1982.
A graduate of J. P. McCaskey High School, Class of 1946, Beverly worked as the United Auxiliaries secretary to Lancaster General Hospital. She attended Bible Believers in Lancaster, and sang with the Sowers Gospel Group.
Surviving Beverly are her sons, O. Clinton McCauley III, husband of Cynthia, and Michael S. McCauley, husband of Cathy, all of Lancaster.
A viewing will take place from 10 to 11 AM, followed by the funeral service at 11 AM with Beverly’s son Clinton officiating, on Monday, January 17, 2022, at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 441 North George Street, Millersville, PA 17551. Interment will be in Millersville Mennonite Cemetery.
To send online condolences please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »