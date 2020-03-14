M. Arlene Weaver, 91, of Fairmount Homes, Ephrata, formerly of Blue Ball, went home peacefully to be with her Savior on Thursday, March 12, 2020.
Born in Blue Ball, she was a daughter of the late John C. and Clara (Stauffer) Rutt. Her husband, Raymond W. Weaver, died in 2004.
Arlene retired in 1993 as a teller for Blue Ball Bank. She was a member of Weaverland Anabaptist Faith Community where she served as a Sunday school teacher, JGA leader, and as a trustee with her husband. She enjoyed bird watching and tending her rose garden.
Surviving are 4 children: Fred, married to Sara (Snader) Weaver of East Earl, Timothy Weaver of New Holland, Gerald, married to Judy (Martin) Weaver of East Earl, and Anne Weaver of East Earl; 8 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Mervin, married to Gladys (McGinnis) Rutt of Ephrata.
Preceding her in death is a daughter-in-law, Carol (Leaman) Weaver.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Fairmount Homes for their excellent care they gave to Arlene over the years.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 16 at 2 pm at Weaverland Anabaptist Faith Community, 210 Weaverland Valley Road, East Earl, with viewing from 1-2 pm. Interment will be in the adjoining cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Fairmount Homes Sharing Fund, 333 Wheat Ridge Drive, Ephrata, PA 17522. To send the family online condolences visit us at www.groffeckenroth.com. Arrangements by Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland.
