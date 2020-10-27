M. Arlene Snavely, 97, of Manheim, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Pleasant View Retirement Community. Born in West Lampeter Township, Arlene was the daughter of the late Jacob H. and Martha H. Kendig Witmer. She was the loving wife of Raymond N. Snavely who died in 2009.
Arlene was a homemaker and her faith was important to her. She was a member of Hernley Mennonite Church, Manheim, and she taught Sunday school at the former Gantz's Church. Arlene was also fond of the cows she raised and enjoyed traveling, taking pictures, shopping, and was a lover of all animals. She enjoyed the outdoors and mowing the lawn with her tractor.
Surviving are four children, James R. husband of Martha Mast Snavely, of Harrisonburg, VA, Jerry L. husband of Janice Nauman Snavely, Joseph W. husband of Beulah Horst Snavely, Janice L. Snavely, all of Manheim, nine grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. Preceding her in death are two sisters, Thelma Eshleman and Lois Hollinger.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Arlene's graveside service at Hernley Mennonite Cemetery, 746 Lebanon Road, Manheim on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 4:00 PM. Those desiring can send contributions in Arlene's name to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125 or to Pleasant View Retirement Community, Benevolent Care Endowment Fund, 544 North Penryn Road, Manheim, PA 17545. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit, www.BuchFuneral.com.
A living tribute »