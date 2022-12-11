M. Arlene Brubaker, 92, of Mount Joy, passed into eternal life with Jesus on December 4, 2022, peacefully surrounded by loving family. She was the wife of Martin B. Brubaker with whom she celebrated 69 years of marriage in September. Born July 15th 1930, she was youngest daughter of the late Mahlon & Elsie Martin of New Holland.
She is the last of her family of 10 siblings except for 1 sister-in-law, Janet Martin. Preceding her were brothers: Jacob, Leroy, Samuel, Richard & Robert Martin. Sisters: Eva Horst, Dorothy Peters, Viola (Shank) Gochaneur & Ruth Nark.
Surviving are husband Martin, & 4 children: Rachel (Brian George), Dwight (Kim), Doug (Karen), Reba (Rudy Wolgemuth), and 9 grandchildren. She especially enjoyed visits from great-grandchildren who learned at a young age to send their sewing needs to Grandma Arlene.
She was a domestic engineer who supported her husband on the family farm by helping in the barn, picking corn, and driving tractor. Her hands were always busy doing or making something. She was a loving mother, accomplished seamstress, a hard-working preserver of abundant produce from the home garden & marvelous cook. Arlene was gracious, humble, a self-sacrificing blessing to her family. A young boy from Harrisburg, Bill Fink spent 4 summers in their home and to this day raves about her cooking. She was especially known for her shoo-fly cake. She also enjoyed making blue jean braided rugs for her family, friends and the MCC Relief Organization. In the last years, Arlene made 1070 loomed knitted baby hats for Christian Aid Ministries.
In younger years, she was an active member of Mount Joy Mennonite Church. She was a member of their sewing circle, kitchen committee, cradle roll visitation, and volunteered 19 years at Mount Joy Gift and Thrift.
After moving from the family farm, Martin & Arlene resided 18 years at Mount Joy Country Homes prior to moving to Elizabethtown to receive family care. Arlene enjoyed the care she received from numerous people in the last years of her life.
In Lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mennonite Central Committee, 21S 12th street, PO Box 500 Akron, PA 17501. Online condolences can be sent at www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
The burial will be at the convenience of the family. A celebration of life service is planned for Sunday, January 8, 2023 with visitation at 3:00 followed by a service at 4:00 at Cross Roads BIC Church, 800 Donegal Springs Rd., Mount Joy, PA 17552.