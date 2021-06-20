Lyudmila Rasolko, 72, of Mount Joy, passed away on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at Menorah Home and Hospital, Brooklyn, NY. She was the wife of the late Mikail Rasolko who passed away on November 5, 2007. She was the daughter of the late Grigoriy Kukenov and Dora Basina. She was a computer programmer in the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania, Mechanicsburg before her retirement. She was a loving mother and grandmother and a person who loved life.
She is survived by one daughter: Natalia Alisevich. One son: Dmitry Rasolko. Two grandchildren: Alex Zaharenico and Elena Alisevich. One brother: Sergey Kukenov.
The Graveside Service and Burial will be at Silver Spring Cemetery on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at 3:00 P.M. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
