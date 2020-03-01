Lysandra "Sandy" C. (Bowman) Bowers, 40, of Frederica, DE, formerly of Gordonville, passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020. Born Friday, April 25, 1979 in Gordonville, she was the daughter of Bruce B. Bowman of Intercourse and Lucinda M. (Haldeman) Bowman of Elizabethtown.
Sandy was a 1997 graduate of Conestoga Valley High School. She truly enjoyed her job working on a crab boat in Delaware. She loved going to her family's cabin in Wyoming County, and also enjoyed fishing. Sandy was a Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies fan, and loved NASCAR, especially Dale Earnhardt and races at Dover International Speedway.
In addition to her parents, Sandy is survived by her son Brendon Ziegler of Elizabethtown; a brother Brian B. Bowman and wife Crystal of Gordonville and also loved her nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home, 130 North Market Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022 at 5:00 PM. Visitation with family will be from 4:00 PM until the time of service.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com
