Lynne R. Trout, 68, of New Providence, slipped peacefully from this world on March 10, 2022. She was the loving wife of Fred Trout and would have celebrated 23 years of marriage in April. Lynne was born in Coatesville to the late Carroll and Alda (Fuller) Osborn, as the oldest of four children. She was preceded in death by brothers; Bruce E. Osborn and Brian D. "Tic" Osborn and one sister Carol S. Sheetz. She was a 1971 graduate of the Octorara High School.
She worked the past twenty years as a bookkeeper for Susquehanna Truck Service in Quarryville. A long-time member of Mount Hope United Methodist Church, she was a faithful Christian servant. Lynne loved her entire family but especially loved being a mother and grandmother. She also enjoyed gardening, sewing, feeding her wild birds, and most recently, camping trips with Fred. When not outside she could be found cooking or baking.
In addition to her husband, she leaves behind her children; Kati Hirst (Don Bechtold) of Mount Joy, James (Suzanne) Hirst of Lancaster and Joshua (Sydney) Hirst of Norfolk, VA; her step-children - Jennifer (David) Miller of Delaware City, DE and Justin (Christine) Trout of Willow Street, six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held on Friday, March 18, 2022 at 11:00 AM at the Memorial United Methodist Church, 101 S. Hess St., Quarryville, PA 17566. Seating begins at 10:30 AM
Lynne was a proud organ donor and a generous supporter of many local charities. The family asks, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her honor to a church or local charity of your choice.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilde Funeral Home of Parkesburg, PA.