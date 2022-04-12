Lynne Maredith Brenneman

Lynne M. (Kennaugh) Brenneman, 82, of Masonic Village in Elizabethtown, passed away on April 9, 2022 in her home. She was born on July 11, 1939 in Queens, NY, daughter of the late Charles and Helen Kennaugh. She was the widow of the Reverend Richard F. Brenneman and was also preceded in death by her brother, Charles R. Kennaugh.
Lynne graduated from Richmond Hill High School (Public School 57) in Queens, NY and then attended the School of Nursing at the Methodist Hospital of Brooklyn, where she obtained her qualifications to be a registered nurse. She later worked as a psychiatric nurse at York Hospital and Hershey Medical Center. It was during her nursing school days that she met Richard F. Brenneman, then a junior pastor at Hanson Place Central United Methodist Church in Brooklyn. They were married for 58 years until Richard's death in 2018. Lynne accompanied Richard to pastoral charges throughout Pennsylvania including Wrightsville, Fayetteville, Mansfield, Spry, York, and Hershey. From 1961 to 1970, they served in Salzburg and Vienna, Austria, respectively as missionaries with the United Methodist Church.
She was the beloved mother of a daughter, Caroline R. (Robert) Fetter of Williamsburg, VA; three sons, John S. (Angela) of Menlo Park, CA, David A. (Ruth Kenny) of Bloomington, IN, and Peter M. (Lisa) of Hummelstown; and grandmother to 10 grandchildren.
A visitation will be held from 5 until 7 PM on Wednesday April 13 in the Hoover Funeral Home & Crematory, 88 Lucy Ave, Hershey. Funeral services will be held in the First United Methodist Church, 64 W. Chocolate Ave., Hershey on Thursday April 14 at 10 AM with a visitation from 9 to 10 AM. Interment will be in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, North Hopewell Township in York County. The family would like to especially thank the staff of Masonic Village Hospice and Home Care and dear friend Nedra Schmuck for their tender care of our mother.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the United Methodist Committee on Relief (UMCOR) umcmission.org/give. Share condolences at www.hooverfuneralhome.com.