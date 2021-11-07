Lynne Diffenderfer, 72, of York passed away on November 1st, 2021. She was born in Columbia to the late Robert and Aurelia Bowker Holtzinger and was a lifelong resident of this area. Lynne attended and graduated from Eastern York High School. She enjoyed antiques, thrift stores, reading, quilting, bible study, gardening, and all animals. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary at the American Legion Post #466 in Marietta and a lifetime Ladies Auxiliary member at the V.F.W. Post #7045 in Hellam. Lynne was a faithful and active member of Marietta Community Chapel.
Lynne leaves behind her husband of forty-one years Harry Diffenderfer of York; two siblings, Kim, wife of the late John W. Marks of Landisville, Robert, Jr., husband of Debra Holtzinger of Wrightsville; mother-in-law, Anne Diffenderfer of Columbia; several nieces and nephews and a large extended family; her canine companion, Luke.
A celebration of Lynne’s life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 13th, 2021 at Marietta Community Chapel, 1125 River Rd., Marietta, PA 17547. The family will receive friends for visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. until service time. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17604. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville