Lynn R. "Kulpy" Kulp, 70, a lifelong resident of Landisville, passed away peacefully but unexpectedly at his residence on Thursday, November 26, 2020. He was the loving husband of Marcy (Bonnain) Kulp with whom he was married 48 years. Born in Landisville, he was the son of the late Earl and Anna Mae Dyer Kulp.
A graduate of Hempfield High School, Class of 1968, he was employed in the finishing department of Armstrong World Industries for 37 years until his retirement in 2006. In his retirement, he enjoyed his time as a driver for Keller's Brothers Dodge.
An avid motorcyclist and proud owner of two Harleys, he was a member of the Lancaster Harley Davidsons Group. Kulpy also enjoyed hunting and fishing; he was a member of to the Elstonville Sportsman Club and the Hempfield Sportsman Club. In addition, he was a member of the Riverside Camping Association.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughters, Kelly R., wife of Jim Fleishman; Kara M., partner of Tony Rodriquez; five grandchildren, Kelsi, Kain, Kevin, Tony and Kali; two great-grandchildren, Penelope, Alaya, with one on the way which will be named Legend; brothers, Earl Jr., husband of Marlene Kulp; Willis J., husband of Darlene Kulp and Glenn R., husband of Judy Kulp and his faithful canine companion "Sadie." In addition, numerous cousins, nieces and nephews also survive. He was preceded in death by his twin sister, Linda and siblings, Bob, Nancy, Patsy, Doris, and numerous cousins.
A Celebration of Life will be held for family and friends on Saturday, December 5, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at Copper Hill at Cross Gates Golf Course, 1 Crossland Pass, Millersville, PA 17551. Donations in Lynn's memory may be made to the Muscular Dystrophy Association at www.mda.org.
The family is being assisted by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 247 Main St., Landisville, PA.
A living tribute »