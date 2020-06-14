Lynn O. Blecker, Sr., 94, passed away peacefully in his sleep, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. He was the son of the late Albert (Rudy) Blecker, Sr. and Katherine Miller Blecker. The late Catherine Stricker Blecker, who was his beloved wife, passed away in 2015.
Born in Lebanon, PA, Lynn was a graduate of Lebanon High School, and Lebanon Valley College, Class of 1952, where he played football and participated in the school band. He received his Master's Degree in Education from Trenton State College in 1967. He spent his career as a high school music teacher and band director in several New Jersey high schools. Lynn was a member of the Air National Guard.
A proud member of the Federation of Musicians, Lynn played in several Big Bands and was a Conductor of both the Spokane Washington Orchestra and the Shriner Band in Washington. An alto saxophone was his beloved instrument of choice. A 64-year Mason, Lynn belonged to the Lambertin Lodge #476 and Masonic Lodge of Perfection, Valley of Lancaster #43. He worshipped at St. James Episcopal Church.
Lynn is survived by his two sons: Lynn O. Blecker, Jr. (Tammi), Moseley, VA and Jeffrey S. Blecker (Tracey), Wantage, NJ, his 7 grandchildren, Bradley T., Alexander, Anastasia, Jeffrey, Jr., Michael, Matthew, and Savannah, a great-grandson, Jaxon, his brother, Bruce Blecker, Lititz, his loving nieces, and his wife from his first marriage and mother of his children, Barbara Jacobs Hopkins. He was preceded in death by a son, Bradley K. Blecker, and his brother, Albert Blecker, Jr.
A Viewing will be held on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 PM at The Groff Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange St., Lancaster. A private funeral service on Wednesday, June 17th at 9:30 AM at St. James Episcopal Church, 119 N. Duke St., Lancaster, PA. Interment will be at Conestoga Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org.
