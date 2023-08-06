Lynn Marie Sprunger entered into the presence of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on July 30, 2023. She is the daughter of the late Ira and Bette Rutt.
She leaves behind her beloved son, Joshua Sprunger and wife, Jennifer; her two grandchildren, Joelle and Jamison. Other loved ones include her sister, Maryanne Sharp; her two brothers: Jeff Rutt and wife, June: Dale Rutt and wife, Angela. A brother, Douglas Rutt, preceded her in death. She also leaves behind nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
Lynn enjoyed reading, music and spending time with her family.
"I am the resurrection and the life. He that believeth in me, though he were dead, yet shall he live." (John 11:25,26)
The family would like to thank Luther Acres and Masonic Hospice for the care they provided for Lynn.
There will be a memorial service on August 15, 2023 at 3:00 PM at Calvary Church, 1051 Landis Valley Road, Lancaster, PA- 17601. To leave an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
