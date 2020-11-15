Lynn Marie Heisey, 64, passed away October 15, 2020. She was born October 20, 1955 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania to Nancy (Knopp) Shuman and the late William Shuman. In addition to her father, she is predeceased by two brothers, Billy and Rob.
Lynn was a nurses' aide and moved to Sarasota in 2017 from Willow Street, PA. She enjoyed working on her needle point projects as well as other crafts. She usually made everyone creative Christmas gifts. She also loved to shop and go to the beach. Lynn was an avid fan of the Phillies and the Eagles.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 27 years, Thomas Heisey; son, George of Las Vegas, NV; sisters, Patti Frame and her husband Rob of Mount Gretna, PA; and Suzanna; grandchildren, Codie, Sage, and George (Tye); As well as aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life service will be held on November 27, 2020 at 11 AM at Conestoga Memorial Park, 95 2nd Lock Road, Lancaster.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Lynn's honor to National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation online at https://www.npcf.us/donate-volunteer/ways-to-donate/donate/
