Lynn Marie Dull, 69, of Manheim, passed away at the University of Pennsylvania Hospital on Sunday, November 13, 2022. Lynnie shared 33 years of marriage with her husband Richard E. Dull. She was born in Lancaster, the daughter of the late Joseph G. and Marie (Eckert) Myers.
Lynnie dearly loved her parents, and she was very dedicated to them. They enjoyed wonderful vacations in Ocean City, NJ.
Lynnie was a 1971 graduate of Hempfield High School, and then she completed a Bachelor of Science degree in environmental sciences at Penn State. She worked as a notary for various car dealerships before her disabilities prevented her from working.
Lynnie loved to tend to her garden, she cheered for all Philly sports teams, she was an avid swimmer since her youth, and she loved her cats, birds, and all animals.
In addition to her loving husband Rick, Lynnie is survived by her aunt Elmira Bard, cousins, Mitch Bard, Tracy Myers, David and Sheri Young, and John Young; Rick's parents, Richard L, and Carol J. Dull; Rick's siblings, Mike, Nick, Ryan and Erin Dull; and her cat Ziggy.
A celebration of Lynnie's life will take place 7 PM, Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Trinity United Church of Christ, 2340 State Street, East Petersburg, PA 17520 with The Rev. Dr. Christopher Rankin officiating. Rick will receive family and friends at the church from 6 to 7 PM. Interment will be private.
Please omit flowers, and kindly consider a memorial contribution to the Pet Pantry of Lancaster County, 26 Millersville Road, Lancaster, PA 17603.
