Lynn M. Smith, 64, of Lancaster, passed away January 5, 2022, peacefully at home after a battle with cancer. Born in Jersey City, NJ, Lynn settled in Lancaster where she worked for the Office of Aging for nearly 30 years. She was very devoted to her career, eventually earning a position as Deputy Director.
Lynn was especially devoted to her family. She is survived by her loving husband, Michael, and four daughters: Amanda (Matt) Joline, Katelyn (Derek) Martin, Rebecca (William) Zawisa, and Sarah Smith. She was a loving Nana to her four grandchildren as well. Lynn is also survived by siblings Paul (Cathy) Zanowski, Peter Zanowski, Sue (Bob) Gilland, and Meghan (John) Campbell.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home in Landisville, followed by interment at St. Joseph’s New Catholic Cemetery. A visitation will take place starting at 10:00 AM. Reverend Kent Holmes will officiate. In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted to The Lancaster County Office of Aging 150 N Queen Street Suite 415, Lancaster, PA 17603.
Arrangements by Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Columbia/Landisville.