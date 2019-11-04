Lynn M. Shaeffer, 65, of Adamstown, passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at her home.
She was born in Philadelphia to the late Pat and Marie Murphy and was the wife of Thomas B. Shaeffer, Sr. with whom she shared 34 years of marriage.
In addition to her husband, Lynn is survived by daughter, Dawn Ambrose-Flanagan, wife of Troy, son, Michael Ambrose, step-son, Thomas Shaeffer, Jr.; 7 grandchildren, Brian, husband of Katlyn Gentry, Chris Gentry, partner of Erika Hensel, Alexis Burkholder, Angel Burkhholder, Dakota Ambrose, Briar Ambrose, and Jocelynn Smith; 4 great-grandchildren, Joelynn Gentry, Braxton Burkholder, Korah Burkholder, and Harmony James; sister, Sandy, wife of Tom Galonsky; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Jimmy and David Murphy, son-in-law, Frederick Burkholder, Jr., and step-son, Gregory Shaeffer.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.