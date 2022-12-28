Lynn Leslie Steffens, age 67 of New Oxford, PA, passed away December 24, 2022 at Hospice & Community Care in Mount Joy, PA. She passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of her family following a courageous cancer battle.
The daughter of Leslie and Norma (Engler) Bosley, Lynn was born on August 24, 1955 in Beatrice, NE. Lynn first met her husband, Lester Steffens, in 1970 in Sidney, NE, and the couple married March 21, 1981. Together they raised three children in Maryland, Colorado, Australia and Pennsylvania during their 41 years of marriage.
Lynn was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She loved nothing more than planning birthday and holiday celebrations for the family, and the relationship with her children evolved into a remarkable friendship over the years. She considered her daughter-in-law and sons-in-law to be her bonus daughter and sons and loved them like her own.
Lynn enjoyed spending her time tending to her garden, drinking a cup of coffee on her porch, taking road trips with Lester to Nebraska, and treating her daughters and eldest granddaughter to teas at local tea rooms. She also enjoyed attending any activities the grandchildren were involved in, including sporting events and church/school programs.
Lynn is survived by her husband, Lester Steffens of New Oxford, PA; (3) children - Amanda Robinson and husband Justin of Landisville, PA; Megan Sell and husband Nathan of York, PA; and Drew and wife Kayla of Hanover, PA; (5) grandchildren - Makenna, Logan, Luke, Harper and Aurora; (1) brother - Kevin Bosley of Lincoln, NE; and extended family members.
Lynn was preceded in death by her parents and several extended family members.
Funeral services will be held at 11 AM, Wednesday, January 4, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in New Oxford with Pastor Mike Seifried officiating. Burial will follow in the New Oxford Cemetery. Visitation will be at First Evangelical Lutheran from 10 AM - 11 AM on Wednesday, January 4.
Feiser Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of Lynn's care and funeral arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice & Community Care, 4075 Old Harrisburg Pike, Mount Joy, PA 17552. The family would like to thank her caregivers and the staff at Hospice & Community Care for all their support and care of Lynn. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
