Lynn Kathleen "Kathy" Roland, 53, of Peach Bottom, beloved wife, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend, passed away on Thursday, August 19, 2021 at Hospice and Community Care. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of Allen E. and Shirley (Prange) Graver. She was the loving wife of Jeffrey Roland for 25 years.
Kathy was a 1986 graduate of Solanco High School and went on to attend Lebanon Valley College and earned her Master's Degree in Social Work from Temple University. Kathy worked for Lancaster Children and Youth for 20 years as an Intake Supervisor and for the past 11 years, had been a social worker for Hospice and Community Care. Kathy was a member of Middle Octorara Presbyterian Church. She loved singing and sang in the Southern End Community Choir and the Lancaster Community Chorus. She enjoyed hosting large parties, old country music, gardening, sewing patchwork quilts, and walking her dog, Scooter, through the fields and valleys surrounding her home.
Kathy will be lovingly remembered by family and friends as deeply caring and empathetic; her kind, compassionate soul made her a well-loved social worker and hospice coordinator. Kathy was deeply funny, and shared laughs with family and friends on her porch and yard. She brought a positive attitude to every situation in both work and life, and she gently encouraged others around her to do the same. Most of all, Kathy always saw and affirmed the good side of everyone. She taught those around her to always see and remember the bright side of their peers' characters.
In addition to her husband and parents, Kathy is survived by a sister, Beth Ann (Wayne) Messick; a nephew, William Messick; a nephew, Mike Roland; a niece, Courtney (Tim) Jayne; a great-niece, Caroline and numerous extended family members.
Traditional interment will be private in the Middle Octorara Presbyterian Cemetery. A service celebrating Kathy's life will be announced in the coming weeks. Kindly omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604 or to Middle Octorara Presbyterian Church, 1199 Valley Rd., Quarryville, PA 17566. Online guestbook at
