Lynn Foulke Marzolf, 70, of Lancaster, PA, passed away peacefully on Friday evening, November 15, 2019. She was born in Lancaster, PA, to the late Claude Harnish Foulke and Margaret (Rahm) Foulke.
Lynn is survived by her rescued kitties, Nikki and Goose; a sister, Claudia S. Dandridge, and nephew, PJ Dandridge, both of Wyncote, PA.
Lynn was a graduate of Eastern Washington University (class of ‘72), and worked in advertising and marketing for 44 years, most recently for Godfrey Advertising.
She was passionate about rescuing homeless cats and selflessly donated to many charities in support of animal rescue. Lynn enjoyed spending time with her animals, sewing, and gardening. Lynn will be dearly missed by her friends and family.
Donations may be made in Lynn's memory to PanCan.org or PACTforAnimals.org