Lynn C. Scott, 55, of Manheim passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, October 3, 2021. Born in Norristown, she was the daughter of the late Alfred G. and Mary Grow Caramenico. She was the loving wife of Rodney K. Scott.
Lynn worked in Therapeutic Recreation for Ephrata Manor. She attended LCBC, Manheim Campus and was the social coordinator for the Lancaster Ski Club. Lynn enjoyed traveling with her family, music and her passion in life was being a mother and grandmother.
Surviving in addition to her husband is a son, Billy husband of Tricia (Cloonan) Brice of Maytown, two daughters: Amanda and Ciara; two step sons: Eric and Joel Scott; four grandchildren: James, Isaac, Naomilynn and Leonardo; one brother and two sisters.
Funeral services are private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Lynn’s memory to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com