Lynn C. Dailey

Lynn Christine Dailey, 53, of Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania passed away on April 09, 2022, at Lancaster General Hospital following a long illness.
Lynn was born in Baltimore, Maryland on July 13, 1968, the lastborn child of James Leo Dailey and Betty Jane Roberts. Lynn's upbringing on the family's small farm in Westminster, Maryland set in motion a lifelong love and dedication to animals both domestic and wild and to gardening. She eagerly retired the vegetable farming of her youth in favor of all things flowers. Perennials and annuals were abundant and bursting in beds, windowsills, and pots in and around the home that she shared with Jim. She was most at peace with her hands in the dirt and her heart with nature.
Lynn consciously chose to forfeit worldly things, she was more inclined to thrift store shopping and using her savings to buy deer apples, birdseed, and children's birthday gifts. She had a generous and caring spirit.
She is survived by her companion and best friend, James Eberle, of Elizabethtown, her mother, Betty Jane Roberts, Walkersville, MD, her sisters, Jeanne and Patricia of Lancaster, Karen Mills (Russell) of Ft Myers, FL, Shannon Kuhta (Chris) of Westminster and brothers, Robert of Abbottstown, PA & Martin of Orrtanna, PA. Lynn is also survived by three aunts, 11 nieces and nephews and 5 grand-nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her father, James and sister, Kathleen Weaver.
Upon graduation from Westminster Sr. High School, Lynn launched her culinary career and for decades worked in the restaurant industry. But it was at home, where she found the greatest pleasure nurturing family and friends through food; her chicken pot pies and baked pastas were second to none. Lynn was a stable, loving influence on her nieces, nephews and grandniblings hosting regular sleepovers, trips to feed the ducks, and marshmallow roastings.
Our beloved Lynn was a melophile. All who loved her knew that in the wee hours of the morning they might receive a link to a song that she believed you needed to hear, a particular riff that caught her attention, or an obscure rendition of an original song whose merits she wanted to debate. It was, at times, one of her more annoying practices, but one that we will now surely miss.
A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be announced at a future date.
In lieu of flowers or condolences, the family asks that you consider planting a tree or donating to your favorite animal shelter.
The boundaries which divide Life from Death are at best shadowy and vague. Who shall say where the one ends, and where the other begins?
~ Edgar Allan Poe
Rock on Sweet Lynnie!
