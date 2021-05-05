Lynn C. Brown, 72, of Lancaster, passed away on April 29, 2021 at Hamilton Arms. Born in Sullivan, IN she was the daughter of the late Annunziato T. and Rosemary (Bennett) Arcudi.
A graduate of Lancaster Catholic High School, Lynn worked at Calvary Fellowship Homes in the Dietary Department.
Her greatest pride and joy in her life was her son, Kevin, and her grandson, Jared. Lynn dearly loved and supported them in everything they did. She lived simply and had a big heart. Kind, compassionate, and generous, Lynn deeply cared for others and was always willing to give more than she had to help someone. She could often be found spoiling children, enjoying sweets, and snuggling with her furry companion, Bettis.
Lynn will be forever missed by her son; Kevin K. Brown, her grandson; Jared Brown, a brother; Thomas Arcudi, and a cousin; Tony Arcudi and his wife Michelle. She is preceded in death by her parents, a brother; John Arcudi, and her best pal, Bettis.
A Funeral Service will be held May 8, 2021 at 11:00am at Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Guests will be received for a time of viewing starting prior to the service at 10:00am. Interment will follow at St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery, Bausman.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Mental Health America of Lancaster County at 245 Butler Avenue, Suite 204, Lancaster, PA 17601 or at https://mhalancaster.org/donate/.
To send online condolences please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com