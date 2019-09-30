Lynn A. Redcay, 74, of Lancaster passed away Friday, September 27, 2019 at LGH. Born in Ephrata, he was the son of the late Adam and Arlene (Allison) Redcay. He was the loving husband of Shirley (Griffe) Redcay with whom he shared over 53 years of marriage.
He worked for Miller & Hartman Wholesale Distributors in Lancaster for several years. After retirement, he went on to work for the Hempfield School District and volunteered at LGH.
Lynn was an active member of Christ United Methodist Church in Lancaster where he volunteered for the Snap, Crackle and Pop program and many other church events. He enjoyed camping, golfing and bowling where he made lifelong friendships with many people.
He loved spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his son, Tim Redcay husband of Teresa of Coatesville; two grandchildren, Jessica and Gordon; two brothers, Harlan Redcay husband of Bernie of Landisville, PA, Mervin Redcay husband of Sheila of Fredericksburg, PA and a host of loving nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister, Dorothy Huyett.
The family would like to thank the staff at LGH for the exceptional care and compassion that was provided to Lynn.
Funeral Services for Lynn will be held at 11AM on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Christ United Methodist Church, 935 E. Walnut St., Lancaster, PA with Rev. Roseann M. Goldberg-Taylor officiating. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery, Lancaster. Family and friends will be received from 10-11AM at the church on Wednesday. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Lynn's memory may be made to the church at the above address. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com