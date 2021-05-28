Lynn A. "Penny" Aukamp, 63, of Donnelly Drive Willow Street, PA passed away on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital. She and her husband Arlin David Aukamp celebrated 31 years of marriage. Born in Philadelphia she was the daughter of the late William and Betty Jane Solick Schiavo.
Penny had been employed as a claims adjuster for Murray Insurance Company in Quarryville for 20 years.
A cancer survivor, she was active with the American Cancer Society - Relay for Life, and Schreiber Pediatric and the Rubber Duck races.
She was an avid animal lover, especially her two dogs, Sam and Silas. She enjoyed fishing, the beach, and going to Florida.
Surviving beside her husband David are 2 sons, Kyle D. (Kelly) Aukamp of Willow Street, Tyler T. (Julia) Aukamp of Holtwood; 7 grandchildren; a brother, Jody Schiavo and his partner Scott Grady; and a sister, Enid Gangler.
Funeral services will be held at Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, 144 East State Street, Quarryville, PA on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at 10:00 AM. A viewing will be held from 9:00 AM until the time of service. Interment will be in Colemanville United Methodist Cemetery.
Those who desire may make contributions in Penny's memory to American Cancer Society, 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603. reynoldsandshivery.com
