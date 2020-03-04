Lynetta S. Flack, 61, of Lancaster, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020, at Conestoga View Nursing & Rehabilitation. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Ronald and June (Eckman) Coldren. Lynetta was the beloved wife of James A. Flack, and together they shared 15 years of marriage this past October.
For many years, and prior to her illness, Lynetta worked as a sales representative in the catering business. She devoted her time to her home and enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
In addition to her husband, Lynetta is survived by four children: Bobbi Jo Black and her husband Chad of Lancaster; Douglas Sigman, Jr. and his wife Myrtle of Robesonia; Mathew Sigman of Lancaster; and Rusty Kimmet of Columbia. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Nicole Emlet, Makayla Black, and Olivia, Abigail and Mackenzie Sigman; a great-grandson, Kyle Stewart, Jr.; and her brother Barry Coldren and his wife Peggy of Lititz.
Family and friends are invited to a Memorial Service which will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, March 6, 2020, at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 414 East King Street, Lancaster, PA, 17602, where the family will receive guests beginning at 10:00 AM. To leave an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »