When Lyndon Gene "Gene" Hartzell was asked if he was named after anyone, he said "anyone born before May 23, 1945. Probably about 8 billion, but I don't know most of em." We are feeling a massive hole in our lives and hearts for the nicest guy in the world who always kept us laughing. (He also said his favorite color was "clear.")
Gene loved his family and friends. When asked "what is the first thing you notice about people", he said "that they're there." Yeahyou will all remember his subtle humor and you will remember Gene as an all-round good guy. Gene didn't talk a lot. He was a good listener.
Gene graduated from Central Dauphin High School and Lehigh University. He retired from Armstrong Flooring in 2017 after 50 years of service at the home office, Armstrong's Thomasville (NC) Furniture Division, and the Appomattox (VA) furniture plant. Gene was Armstrong's first research assistant at the National Bureau of Standards in Gaithersburg (MD) working on flooring flammability.
When asked in a survey: beach, city or country? he answered "Myrtle Beach, but that's a city, and I am really fond of my country." He interrupted his Armstrong employment with service in the U.S. Army Coating & Chemical Lab in Aberdeen (MD), with a publication based on development of a method of evaluating the smoke generation potential of diesel fuel for the military.
Gene was an active member and volunteer of the Lititz Moravian Congregation. With his wife, Gene currently volunteered for the United Disabilities Services Gift Wrap (38 years) and the Power Packs Project (over 15 years). Past volunteer activities include the Fulton Opera House Guild, the Lancaster Symphony Boutique, and the Child Abuse Prevention Committee.
Gene was predeceased by his parents Lloyd and Mildred Hartzell and his beloved sister Susie Tatara (Terry also deceased).
In addition to his wife Patricia Yeagley Hartzell, Gene will be missed by son Steven Miller (Las Vegas), granddaughters Christie and Alexandra Miller, and three great-grandsons; daughter Julie Snavely (Mark) and grandson Tyler Snavely; siblings James Hartzell (Louise), Shirley Miller (Ron), Lori Pearson (widow of Don Pearson), and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Gene is also survived by his ex-wife Carol Hartzell, her son Michael (Tommie Jo) and her grandchildren McKenna and Michael.
Gene faced many surgeries over the past 6 years without a blip in his upbeat personality. After radiation, he started describing his hair color as "thin" or "disappearing brown." Those surgeries forced a conversation on "last wishes." Gene expressed the wish that no formal services be held after his death. He was concerned about travel expenses because he felt his friends and family were so loving and loyal that they would feel a need to come to Lititz for "an hour service followed by milk and cookies." Gene didn't want to inconvenience them with the trip. So having promised to do as he wished, there will be no formal services. When asked about his favorite flower, Gene said "Pillsbury." So, no flowers either! Instead, the next time you enjoy a dessert dedicate that first bite to Gene. Each person will choose something different because he meant different things to different people.
Gene also felt that no one needed to honor his memory with a donation. When pressed for what was most important to him if someone wanted to remember him, Gene felt a need to support a renovation of the antiquated church kitchen. Gene felt good things happened when we shared meals with other members of the congregation. Please don't feel obligated: Lititz Moravian Congregation Kitchen Renovation Fund, 8 Church Square, Lititz, PA 17543.
We are grateful for the care Gene received over the years from dedicated doctors and nurses at the Hershey Medical Center, Lancaster General Hospital, Johns Hopkins Hospital and Johns Hopkins Anaplastology, and many local doctors and specialists. And, we are thankful for the love and support of family, friends, neighbors (who are also friends), and our church family.
As Gene looks down on each of you and is overcome with emotion when some warm, funny, sad, exciting or serious personal experiences come to mind, he'll know Kermit was wrong. "It was the easiest thing in the world being Gene!"
To view the obituary online, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »