Lyndn Rex Ford, our beloved father and grandfather went to be with the Lord on October 15, 2021 at 10:49 pm with four of his loving children by his side-Rebecca Ford, Kevin Ford, Debbie Ford McAdams and Diane Ford. Robin Ford Meyer, her husband, Aaron, and 2 grandchildren were there for their goodbyes and prayers. David Ford was there via video for prayer. Karen Sue Ford predeceased her daddy in 1977. He is also survived by his wife, Elizabeth Ford, his dog, Oliver, and many grandchildren, all of whom he loved dearly.
Lyn was born on August 3, 1938 in Sayre, PA and attended Athens High School. He served in the United States Air Force from 1957-1961, based in Africa. He was very proud to be a commercial pilot and enjoyed flying his young children on Cessna’s and Pipers. He worked for Westinghouse, then for Conrail, where he retired. He learned to play trumpet in high school and received a full scholarship, he also played the piano and organ with tremendous ability. Later, he felt God call him to take beautiful pictures and movies of the Lord’s bountiful nature, which brought him happiness to share.
Lyn was a modest man and was very much loved by his family. He will be missed dearly every single day. Rest in peace, our dear father.
There will be no service.
