Lyndall C. Conner, 88, passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Lancashire Hall. Born in Hugo, Choctaw, County, OK, Lynn was the son of the late Carey "Tex" and Mildred "Jackie" (Oaks) Conner. He previously lived in Lancaster and Whitehall, PA.
Lynn co-owned and was CEO of Krown Kitchens in Leola, and then started Kitchens Direct selling and designing kitchens in New Jersey and New York.
He travelled throughout Europe, Mexico and the Caribbean Islands, especially enjoying Paris, London and Rome. Lynn also loved fine dining and was a wine connoisseur.
Lynn is survived by four children, Linda, wife of Dennis Fronhieser of Maryland, Michael L. Conner, husband of Cynthia of Landisville, Susan Armstrong of Maryland, and Cathy Jo, wife of Gianluca Sciagata of Florida; as well as eight grandchildren and nine greatgrandchildren; and his siblings Jean Suders of Chambersburg and Edward Conner, husband of Barbara of Chambersburg.
Following Lynn's wishes, he was donated to science. There will be no formal services. Kindly consider making a donation in Lynn's memory to the American Cancer Society, 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603.
