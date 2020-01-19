Lyndall C. Conner

Lyndall C. Conner

Lyndall C. Conner, 88, passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Lancashire Hall. Born in Hugo, Choctaw, County, OK, Lynn was the son of the late Carey "Tex" and Mildred "Jackie" (Oaks) Conner. He previously lived in Lancaster and Whitehall, PA.

Lynn co-owned and was CEO of Krown Kitchens in Leola, and then started Kitchens Direct selling and designing kitchens in New Jersey and New York.

He travelled throughout Europe, Mexico and the Caribbean Islands, especially enjoying Paris, London and Rome. Lynn also loved fine dining and was a wine connoisseur.

Lynn is survived by four children, Linda, wife of Dennis Fronhieser of Maryland, Michael L. Conner, husband of Cynthia of Landisville, Susan Armstrong of Maryland, and Cathy Jo, wife of Gianluca Sciagata of Florida; as well as eight grandchildren and nine great­grandchildren; and his siblings Jean Suders of Chambersburg and Edward Conner, husband of Barbara of Chambersburg.

Following Lynn's wishes, he was donated to science. There will be no formal services. Kindly consider making a donation in Lynn's memory to the American Cancer Society, 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603.

To send online condolences, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com

Plant a tree in memory of Lyndall Conner
A living tribute »

LNP Media Group, Inc.

Tags

Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory

3110 Lititz Pike
Lititz, PA 17543
717-560-5100
www.snyderfuneralhome.com

Sign up for our newsletter