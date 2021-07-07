Lynda J. York, 75, of Manor Twp., passed away at her home on Saturday, July 3, 2021, surrounded by her family. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Wellington York and Sarah (Rensel) York.
Lynda graduated from State College High School with the Class of 1963, and later attended Empire Beauty School. For more than 20 years, she was the owner of Lynda's Beauty Lounge. She formerly taught cosmetology at both Empire Beauty School and Lancaster County Vo-Tech, now Lancaster CTC. She more recently worked as a nurse's assistant at LGH Dialysis, and at Penn Manor High School as a personal care aide.
Lynda enjoyed swimming, served as a lifeguard and taught water aerobics. A collector of angels, she enjoyed antiquing, crafting and spending time with her grandchildren. She was a former auxiliary member at both the American Legion in Middletown and the former West Lancaster Fire Company.
Surviving are three children: Kenneth A. Whitman and his wife Marcie of Elizabethtown, Robert O. Hunsinger and his wife Mariana of Mount Joy, and Amy L. Whitman and her fiancé Keith Newport of Wells Tannery. Also surviving are four granddaughters, Meghan, Julia, Abby and Adriana; two great-grandchildren, Cheyenne and Theodore; and a sister, Joan Kulka and her husband John of St. College.
The family would like to thank the doctors, staff and the Green Team of the Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute for their excellent care. Also special thanks to the Grace Cancer Care ministries.
A viewing will take place from 6–8 PM on Thursday, July 8, 2021, at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 441 North George Street, Millersville, PA, 17551. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Friday, July 9, 2021 at the funeral home, where the family will receive guests beginning at 10 AM. Interment at Millersville Mennonite Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Lynda's memory may be offered to the Activities Fund (Account 8180) at the Lebanon VA Medical Center, 1700 South Lincoln Avenue, Lebanon, PA 17042. For online condolences visit SnyderFuneralHome.com