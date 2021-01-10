Lyman Peters, formerly of Lancaster, the youngest child of Leamon and Mary C. (Zahm) Peters, passed peacefully into the arms of His Lord on January 5, 2021 in Kingsbury, New York, eight days shy of his 88th birthday.
Lyman enjoyed a long and distinguished career with the U.S. Air Force. He retired with the rank of Master Sergeant after serving over 20 years on active duty, and as a GS-12 after serving another 18 years as an Air Force civilian. He met Setsuko, the love of his life, in Tokyo on his first assignment in 1952. His duties took them from France to the Philippine Islands, North Dakota to Texas and Washington DC to Hawaii, where he was a member of the Special Weapons Procedure Evaluation Team of the Headquarters of the Pacific Air Force. At Minot Air Force Base in North Dakota, he served as Non-Commissioned Officer-In-Charge overseeing the installation of the first Minuteman III missile systems during the SALT II talks. As a USAF civilian in San Antonio he oversaw procurement activities for the southwest region.
Lyman attended McCaskey High School, received his B.A. from Chapman College with majors in economics and business administration, and did his master's studies in public administration at the University of Oklahoma.
After full retirement in 1988, between rounds of golf he and Setsuko enjoyed several weeks-long visits to Japan and many cruises, including to the Caribbean, Alaska, down the Mississippi River, up the St. Lawrence waterway and through the Panama Canal. When she suffered a debilitating stroke, he became her loving and patient care-taker for 17 years until she passed.
He is survived by his son, Lyman, Jr., of Kingsbury, NY; grandsons, Paul and Sean Whitehead, and great-grandsons Asher and Aiden Whitehead, all in the Denver, Colorado area; nieces, Lynn Foard of Manheim and Bobbie Jean Kissinger of Lancaster, and nephew, David Roth, Jr. of Durham, N.C. He was predeceased by Setsuko, his wife of 60 years, and their daughter, Alice Louise Whitehead.
Private interment will be at the convenience of the family at Saratoga National Cemetery. Those wishing to honor Lyman's life are requested to donate to their favorite charities in his name.
