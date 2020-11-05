Lyman O. Sensenig, 87, of Stevens, passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at home.
He was born in Kinzers to the late Noah B. and Elizabeth (Oberholtzer) Sensenig and was the husband of Edna (Martin) Sensenig with whom he shared 12 years of marriage.
He was a member of Springville Mennonite Church, Weaverland Conference.
Lyman was a retired farmer and a machine press operator.
In addition to his wife, Lyman is survived by five children; Marvin L., husband of Vera (Martin) Sensenig of Farmersville, Arnold R., husband of Jane (Martin) Sensenig of Stevens, Jay Clair, husband of Susan (Shirk) Sensenig of Denver, June Marie, wife of Melvin Martin of Rockingham, VA, Darlene M., wife of Kevin Wise of Newmanstown; three step children; Alma M. Horning of Ephrata, Curvin M., husband of Rose Ann (Lehman) Horning of Ephrata, Glen M., husband of Elaine (Sensenig) Horning of Reinholds; 30 grandchildren; 7 step grandchildren; 71 great-grandchildren; 4 step great-grandchildren and a sister, Miriam O. Sensenig of Ephrata.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Ada N. (Weaver) Sensenig and two sisters, Lena O. Burkholder and Naomi O. Sensenig.
A viewing will be held on Sunday, November 8, 2020, from 5 to 8 PM at the Midway Mennonite Reception Center, 210 E. Lexington Road, Lititz. Funeral services will held on Monday, November 9, 2020, at 8:45 AM at Midway Mennonite Reception Center with further services at 9:30 AM at the Springville Mennonite Church, 580 Springville Road, Ephrata, with Bishop Melvin Martin officiating. Interment will take place in the Springville Mennonite Church Cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
