Lyle Scott Doyle, 49 passed away on April 25th, 2021 of unexpected causes. Lyle grew up in Manheim, PA where everyone that knew him recognized his walk, his huge laugh and his "battle yell".
Lyle had a big personality and an even bigger heart. He was a great friend and was very protective of those he loved. He was a huge fan of the Dallas Cowboys and Nascar, namely Dale Earnhardt, Sr., Dale, Jr., and Alex Bowman. He was not at all shy in cheering for them; he could be heard by anyone within blocks!
He is preceded in death by his parents Larry Doyle, Sr. and Lyndell Yost. He is survived by his life partner Josephine Olson of Manheim, two brothers Larry Doyle, Jr. and Lee Ray Doyle, both residing in Tucson, Arizona, his 3 sons, Taylor S. Doyle of Lititz, Dakota S. Doyle and Avery S. Doyle both of Manheim, and 2 grandchildren, Benjamin Doyle and Everleigh Doyle. He will be missed by not only the people in his life but by a whole town. Lyle is now at peace-R.I.P
A living tribute »