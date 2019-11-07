Lydia Z. Reiff, 91, of Ephrata, passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at Fairmount Homes after a short illness.
She was born in West Earl Township to the late Ezra and Lydia (Zimmerman) Burkholder and was the wife of David E. Reiff with whom she would have celebrated 71 years of marriage on November 11th.
She was a member of South Hinkletown Mennonite Church, Weaverland Confer-ence.
Lydia was a homemaker.
In addition to her husband, Lydia is survived by eight children, Edna, wife of Mark Burkholder of Myerstown,Vera, wife of Elmer Zimmerman of Lebanon, Pauline, wife of Leonard Hurst of Newville, Earl, husband of Anna Mae (Reiff) Reiff of Ephrata, Mary Jane, wife of Marlin Musser of Stevens, David Eugene, husband of Joanne (Nolt) Reiff of Loysville, Leon Reiff at home, Elvin, husband of Dorcas (Good) Reiff of Mt. Joy; 49 grandchildren; 126 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; five siblings, Aaron (Ada) Burkholder of Shiloh, OH, Edna (John) Weaver of Kutztown, Elizabeth (Elmer) Weaver of Fleetwood, Weaver (Mary) Burkholder of Kutztown, Raymond Burkholder of Edino, MO; two sisters-in-law, Lavina Nolt of Kutztown, and Mattie Burkholder of Versailles, MO.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by eight siblings, Lena Martin, Paul Burkholder, Mary Martin, Eli Burkholder, Esther Zimmerman, Anna Martin, Ezra Burkholder, John Burkholder; a sister-in-law, Mabel Burkholder and 3 great-grandsons.
A viewing will be held on Sunday, November 10, 2019, from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 PM at the South Hinkletown Mennonite Church, 575 E. Farmersville Road, Ephrata. Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 11, 2019 at 9:00 AM at the Martindale Mennonite Fellowship Center, 325 Martindale Road with further services at 9:30 AM from the South Hinkletown Mennonite Church, with Bishop Amos Martin officiating. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers.
