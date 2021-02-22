Lydia Z. Beiler, 90, of Fairmount Homes, Ephrata, formerly of New Holland, went home to be with the Lord on February 19, 2021.
She was the daughter of the late Jonas and Rebecca (Zook) Beiler. A member of New Covenant Mennonite Fellowship, Lydia worked as a custodian for Conestoga Valley School District.
Lydia is survived by: a sister, Naomi wife of the late David J. Huyard of New Holland; brother, Alvin Z. husband of Malinda Smoker Beiler of Gordonville; 12 nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, Simeon and Daniel Beiler, and a sister, Miriam King.
Funeral services were held on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021 at the New Covenant Mennonite Fellowship, New Holland. Interment was in the adjoining cemetery. Furman's – Leola
A living tribute »