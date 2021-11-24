Lydia Stehr, 94, of Leola, passed away Friday, November 19, 2021 at her daughters home in Paradise, PA. Born in Pitman, on March 10, 1927, she was a daughter of the late Harry and Emma (Heim) Willier. She was preceded in death by her husband Edward Q. Stehr who passed away February 7, 2015.
Lydia graduated from the Hegins Township High School and then worked on the family farm for 30 years. She then moved to Lancaster and worked in retail in Intercourse Village until her retirement.
She is survived by daughters, Hope Stehr, Leck Kill, PA, Joy Beck wife of John Beck, Lancaster, PA, and Pamela Rushmer wife of Allen Rushmer, Paradise ,PA; three grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren; brother, Rev. Bruce Willier (Arfie) and sisters, Frieda Morgan, Mary Brosius, Ruth Morgan (Harry), Emma Smink, Arlene Masser (Mark) and Nancy Willier; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by brothers, Francis Willier, Harry Willier, Jr. and Eugene Willier and a sister, Ruby Stehr .
The family will remember Lydia, Mom, Nana with endless gratitude and love for all the ways she loved, and served, and gave of herself. There were countless family meals and get-togethers, and always a shoo-fly pie, or at least a a bag of cookies, to go. And most importantly she loved her Lord Jesus Christ and His love flowed through her to everyone she knew.
A private graveside service will be held at Zion E.C. Cemetery, Pitman.
