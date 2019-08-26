Lydia S. Yoder, 12 hour old infant daughter of Henry S. and Fannie K. Stoltzfoos Yoder of 270 Pine Grove Road, Nottingham passed away on Saturday, August 24th, 2019 at home.
Surviving are 2 siblings: Arianna S., John S., grandparents: John O. and Malinda Smucker Yoder of Lancaster, Daniel S. and Fannie King Stoltzfoos of Oxford, great-grandparents: Mary Fisher Smucker of Gordonville, Christ husband of Fannie Swarey Stoltzfoos of Kinzers.
Funeral service was held on Sunday at 1:30 EST with burial in the Ashville Amish Cemetery. shiveryfuneralhome.com