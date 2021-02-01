Lydia S. Stoltzfus, 84, of 121 W. Center Square Rd., Bird-in-Hand, entered into rest Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021 after a brief illness. Born in Ronks, she was the daughter of the late Jacob and Sarah Stoltzfus Fisher. She was the wife of John K. Stoltzfus. A homemaker, Mrs. Stoltzfus was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Also surviving: eight children, Fannie married to Isaac Stoltzfus, Lincoln University, Jacob married to Hannah Stoltzfus Stoltzfus, Oxford, Sarah married to John Glick, New Providence, Lydia married to Daniel Glick, Kirkwood, Levi married to Naomi Esh Stoltzfus, Isaac married to Emma King Stoltzfus, Amos married to Sadie Fisher Stoltzfus, all of Bird-in-Hand, Daniel married to Sadie Glick Stoltzfus, Kirkwood; 64 grandchildren; 119 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; siblings, Mary married to the late Daniel Smucker, Gordonville, Jacob married to Rachel Fisher, Strasburg, Sarah married to Henry Beiler, Leola, Samuel married to Annie Fisher, Ronks, Annie married to Daniel Stoltzfus, Lititz, David married to Barbara Fisher, Strasburg; sisters-in-law, Rachel Fisher, Ronks, Rebecca Fisher, Strasburg. A son, John; a granddaughter; a great-grandchild; and siblings, Benuel, Malinda Stoltzfus, Amos, Levi and Gideon preceded her in death.
Private funeral services will take place from the late home with interment following in Upper Millcreek Cemetery, Bird-in-Hand. Furman's – Leola
A living tribute »