Lydia S. Stoltzfus, age 75, of 89 Windy Top Road, Christiana, PA, passed away at home on Saturday, February 29, 2020. She was the wife of John B. Stoltzfus. Born in Leola, she was the daughter of the late Amos and Sylvia Stoltzfus Glick. Lydia was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving besides her husband are 6 children: Samuel G. husband of Esther King Stoltzfus of Spring Mills, PA, Sylvia G. wife of Mervin L. Allgyer of Howard, PA, Benuel G. husband of Katie Lapp Stoltzfus of Dornsife, PA, Fannie K. wife of David L. King of Quarryville, Ruth G. wife of Benjamin K. Glick of Christiana and Susie G. wife of Benuel L. King of Quarryville, 41 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and 4 siblings: Barbara wife of the late John Blank of Christiana, Elizabeth wife of the late John Esh of Quarryville, Sylvia wife of John Beiler of Christiana and Daniel husband of Emma Stoltzfus Glick of Lancaster. She was preceded in death by a son, Amos J. Stoltzfus and 9 siblings: Moses Glick, Rebecca Glick, Katie Lapp, Isaiah Glick, Naomi Miller, Amos Glick, Arieanna Fisher, Emanuel Glick and a stillborn brother.
Funeral service will take place from the late home, 89 Windy Top Road, Christiana Today, March 2, 2020 at 9 a.m. Interment is in the Homeville Amish Cemetery. shiveryfuneralhome.com
A living tribute »